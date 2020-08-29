What to Watch: Transplant, The Boys, Away, and Raised by Wolves

Yep, you have a lot to look forward to this week.

In addition to The Boys, which we have been promoting to get you on board, there are new series dropping on HBO Max and Netflix, too.

Thursday brings us Raised by Wolves, and Friday delivers AWAY. We think you're going to be very interested.

Saturday, August 29

8/7c Sorority Secrets (Lifetime)

Ooooh, this will be juicy!

Cassie is thrilled when she's accepted as a mid-year transfer into an elite sorority, complete with free housing, tuition assistance, and a great alumni network.

However, when Cassie uncovers that the chapter president and advisor are running an excort service with girls from the sorority, she realizes that this little secret just might kill her!

9/8c Summer Villa (Hallmark)

A couple of our favorites star in the latest summer excursion on Hallmark.

It's off to France with Hilarie Burton and Victor Webster for an oops, the villa is already rented by someone I'll find very interesting scenario.

It's not a new movie, but dang it, we need a spot of romance, so mark your calendar and check out the trailer now!

Sunday, August 30

8/9c P-Valley (Starz)

One of the best new shows this year returns. What's in store? Uncle Clifford goes to war for the hearts and minds of Chucalissa.

Back at the club, the Pynk family comes together to prepare for its biggest night yet.

Don’t miss an all new episode of P-Valley!

9/8c Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The latest episode has Leti becoming a homeowner, turning a ramshackle Victorian on Chicago's NorthSide into a boarding house.

As you'd expect with this horror/drama, her presence isn't necessarily welcome, conjuring up racist rants and literal demons as everything works against her success.

Elsewhere, George's wife, Hippolyta, presses Atticus for the full story of what happened in Ardham.

Not gonna lie: Ouija Boards scare the bejesus out of us!

Tuesday, September 1

10/9c Transplant (NBC)

Let's thank our Canadian cousins for keeping us entertained with programming new to the US.

Transplant features a diverse cast in a series that follows Bash, a Syrian refugee hoping to make a life for himself in Canada while raising his younger sister.

A highly skilled physician, Bash discovers that resuming his career in a foreign land is a lot more difficult than he imagined.

We'll have a review with creator and showrunner, Joseph Kay, on Monday (with an exclusive clip!) and full reviews of the whole season, available just after the show airs Easter Time.

Wednesday, September 2

9/8c Coroner (The CW)

Still thankful for Canadian television, Coroner continues on The CW.

On the latest episode, it's Thanksgiving, and there's something in the water that makes dinner a bit of a nightmare.

With her father and mother-in-law on hand for the festivities, it should make it a lot more interesting.

What happens when her personal life and her career collide? We can't wait to find out.

Thursday, September 3

Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

Uh oh, it looks like the shipping wars are taking over this episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Who knew love could fall so low on a Star Trek animated series?

Take a look at what to expect this week, and don't forget that we have a full review of every episode that drops at 9/8c AM. That's right. In the morning.

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

This sci-fi drama from Ridley Scott was first developed for TNT. Under the new Warner Media umbrella, it moved to HBO Max.

Starring Vikings favorite Travis Fimmel, the series follows two disparate groups hoping to help mankind flourish under some extreme circumstances.

The word is that it will explore religious themes, so if you're hopeful of an intelligent drama under the guise of science fiction, this might be the show for you.

The first three episodes drop today with two more dropping in subsequent weeks.

Friday, September 4

The Boys (Amazon)

The outrageous look at how life with superheroes in the real world might unfold, The Boys Season 2 blasts back onto our screens in smaller doses.

Dropping three episodes on Friday, subsequent episodes will drop weekly for the following five weeks.

With a lot to digest with heavier themes still peppered with gore, raunchy humor, and plenty of mystery, you'll appreciate the extra time.

And we'll love it because it means we will have some content dragging you back into the conversation!

Away (Netflix)

Hilary Swank and Josh Charles star in this character drama heavily influenced by heavy hitters Jason Katims and Jessica Goldberg (Parenthood, The Path).

Set against a backdrop of space travel, it examines work and family and how every decision influences the next stage of your life.

We'll have an interview with Goldberg later this week, and when the series drops, episodic reviews to give you all the coverage you need on this thoughtful and exciting new series.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.