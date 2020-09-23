90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Files for Divorce from Jihoon Lee

It's the end of the line for another 90 Day Fiance couple.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg has announced she has filed for divorce from estranged husband Jihoon Lee following their split.

“Woke up to a lot of hate mail. I want to say this once: I’ve tried to get the divorce finished. Jihoon has not yet signed,” Deavan shared via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 22.

“I’ve been trying, so everyone leave me alone about that situation.”

The end of the relationship was announced in August by Lee via Instagram as some intense drama played out on the second season of the TLC reality hit.

“So I can’t tell everything because the show [is] not finished. They will be happy and I need to be happy. Just, I will live my own life,” Jihoon told fans.

“If you lost [a] lover, boy [or] girl. So sad, but you can start again.”

He went as far as calling himself "free."

Fans grew concerned over the couple's status back in May when it emerged that Clegg had returned home to her native Utah.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 has chronicled her move to Korea to start a new life with Jihoon, their son, Taeyang, and her daughter, Drascilla.

"We are living our own life, that’s our future,” Jihoon told fans on Instagram.

“So just keep watching. Just keep [supporting] [me] getting [a] better life and please pray for Deavan and Taeyang, [for] their family life.”

Despite splitting up, Jihoon said earlier this year that he will see Taeyang in the summer.

“[Deavan] said every summertime, she [will] go back to Korea with Taeyang. She promised, So we can see Taeyang,” he explained.

Deavan has seemingly moved on, sharing a photo of Taeyang and her new boyfriend wearing matching outfits following her split from Jihoon.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus, with the series set to return in October, and fans will get to see the breakdown of Deavan and Jihoon's relationship.

