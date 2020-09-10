Big Brother Contestants Cruelly Mock Autistic Houseguest Ian Terry

Big Brother remains one of the most controversial shows around, and despite Wednesday's episode of the reality series showing Ian Terry's fellow houseguests supporting him, they were singing a different tune on the live feeds.

The episode in question showed Ian revealing that he was suffering, before going off to see a medic to assess whether he was fine to continue on the series.

Ian was chosen to play in this week's Veto competition, but told current Head of Household -- Christmas Abbott -- that he was advised against taking part in the competition.

While the episode showed Christmas telling him to do what was best for him, Abbott complained on the live feeds that he was not competing because he simply didn't want to, as well as implying that getting out of the competition was intentional.

Ian, who won Big Brother Season 14, revealed earlier this season that he is on the autism spectrum, and he tends to rock back and forth.

Footage from the live feeds show Cody Calafiore, Memphis Garrett, Dani Donato, and Nicole Franzel talking about Ian’s extensive vocabulary, going as far as claiming that they’re “creeped out” by it.

Memphis also compared Ian's demeanor to a horror movie, or a nightmare.

Former cast members responded to the footage, with Janelle Pierzina, who was evicted earlier this season, saying the following:

"Instead of laughing they should be standing up for Ian. He has a disability."

"I think we all need to just accept the fact that Big Brother is a bad show run by two people (Grodner and Meehan) who don’t care about or respect the audience or the players," said Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren, who later added:

"If production can tell houseguests to stop singing, they can tell houseguests to stop making fun of someone with autism."

"Inside the BB house reflects society's failures when it comes to our handling of diversity," Kaysar Ridha, who was evicted last week, wrote on Wednesday.

"We could use a lesson in empathy & awareness. Ppl who are neurodiverse & on the spectrum should be protected not trashed. I have zero tolerance on this issue."

In another tweet, Kaysar said that he'd told Ian to "never let anyone laugh at him," before he was evicted from the house.

"A special place in hell for those who make fun of people with disabilities," said Paul Abrahamian, who competed on Big Brother 18 and 19.

Big Brother continues tonight at 8/7c on CBS.

