Chicago PD Loses Series Regular Ahead of Season 8

When Chicago PD finally returns for Season 8, it will be without a series regular.

Per TV Line, Lisseth Chavez is bowing out of the role of Intelligence unit rookie Vanessa Rojas after one season.

If you watch Chicago PD online, you know Rojas first arrived as an undercover cop, who went on to become a part of Voight's team.

She got close to Atwater, with the two becoming fast friends.

It's unclear how Roja's exit will be addressed on-screen, or if the actress could pop up to wrap up her storyline.

But Chavez will not be away from the small screen for long, with the actress becoming the newest recruit of the Waveride on The CW's Legends of Tomorrow.

She has landed the series regular role of alien expert Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz, according to TV Line.

Here is the official logline for Season 6.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future.

Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens!

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time.

They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy.

Legends of Tomorrow will launch its sixth season in January following a COVID-19-induced hiatus.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.