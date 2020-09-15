Dancing With the Stars: Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Don Lewis’ Family Airs Commercial Asking for Help

That was memorable!

Dancing With the Stars finally returned to ABC Monday night, but the biggest development happened during a commercial.

The commercial in question revolved around DWTS star Carole Baskin's missing husband Don Lewis.

The spot featured Lewis’ daughters, Gale, Lynda and Donna, his attorney John Phillips, and his former assistant, Anne McQueen, pleading with viewers for any leads in finding the missing millionaire, who disappeared in 1997.

“We need to know what happened to our father,” his eldest daughter, Donna, said in the clip. “Do you know if Carole Baskin was involved?” Phillips asked as he explained that the family is offering a $100,000 reward for information.

Have a look at the full clip below.

Oh my goodness. Don Lewis’ family just ran an ad on ABC before Carole Baskin’s Dancing with the Stars segment: “Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997...Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?” pic.twitter.com/K6Ph51RAeU — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) September 15, 2020

Baskin, who has shot to worldwide stardom after her appearance on Netflix's Tiger King, is competing on the ABC reality series.

Her first husband, Lewis, was legally declared dead in 2002 after he went missing in 1997.

During the Netflix docuseries, Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue Corporation, was accused by the series’ star, Joe Exotic, of murdering her first husband.

Baskin has long denied the claims leveled against her from Exotic, who is in prison for a murder-for-hire plot in which he tried to get someone to murder Baskin.

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Lewis was addressed multiple times throughout the show, and thanks to the show's success, there has been a lot of interest in the case.

In June, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister alleged that Lewis’ will was forged, after claims from Lewis’ friend and former lawyer Joseph Fritz saying the signature on the will looked to be a fake, according to US Weekly.

While Baskin has not been named as a suspect in what looked to be a forgery from the signature that first appeared on Lewis' 1991 marriage license, it seems like the case is still ongoing.

Fritz told Fox Nation back in May that he hoped they “can finally solve this case.”

It's been a wild few months for Baskin, who was left with Lewis' estate in his will, with reports saying it was worth up to $10 million.

