Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Cast: Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause, & More!

Dancing With the Stars is bringing in some big names for its 29th season.

The official cast was announced today on Good Morning America, and boy, there are some big surprises.

Carole Baskin, who shot to fame for her appearance on Netflix's Tiger King earlier this year, is one of the names of the people competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Baskin is certainly a different choice and someone who was not revealed as in the running for the ABC hit.

Still, her name being on the cast is sure to get people watching. We don't know whether she can dance, but we're sure lots of people will want to find out how she performs.

Baskin is joined by fellow Netflix alum Chrishell Stause, who has been starring on the streamer's reality series, Selling Sunset.

Stause has been in the media over the last few weeks because of the way she supposedly found out about her now-ex Justin Hartley wanting to divorce her.

Aside from selling sun-soaked homes, Stause is also an actress, who has appeared on several hit TV shows.

Another Netflix personality is coming to the hit reality series in Monica Aldama, better known as Navarro College’s tough cheerleading coach Cheer.

Catfish's Nev Schulman will also be competing for the trophy, alongside fellow reality TV stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and The Real's Jeannie Mai.

Aside from reality TV personalities, we have Desperate Housewives and Chesapeake Shores alum Jesse Metcalfe, as well as One Day at a Time's Justina Machado.

They join Disney actress Skai Jackson, and Anne Heche, who has appeared in a wealth of TV shows.

Nelly, the superstar rapper is also a part of the cast.

And, it wouldn't be DWTS without some athletes thrown in for good measure.

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Super Bowl winner Vernon Davis, and NBA All-Star Charles Oakley are also part of the cast.

In a surprising move, the casting team have decided against having anyone from the political world, after the controversial Sean Spicer's run on Season 28.

Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean is also a part of the show.

The series is getting a soft reboot as it heads into Season 29.

Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have been fired, and have been replaced by Tyra Banks, who also serves as an executive producer.

Professional dancers include:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.

The series debuts Monday, September 14 on ABC.

Here is the official trailer with the cast reveal:

