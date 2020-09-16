Emily in Paris: New Trailer Promises High Fashion, Lots of Humor

The long road to the screen for Emily in Paris is almost over.

Netflix on Wednesday dropped a new trailer for the series, and it gave us our first glimpse at Emily's work life, as well as her relationships.

What is evident from the clip is that Emily is highly opinionated and is not afraid to speak her mind, which seeming rubs her co-workers the wrong way.

Whether she will be able to make it work in Paris is up for debate, especially when she is branded dramatic.

Emily also seems to be in a complicated relationship with her hot neighbor, and we're not complaining.

Lily Collins plays Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

The series co-stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin).

Recurring cast includes Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

Emily in Paris is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Studios. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers with Lily Collins also serving as producer on the series.

Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer direct with Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

Emily in Paris was originally set to debut on Paramount Network, but it was announced in July that Netflix would be the exclusive home to the series.

“MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix," said Star of the decision to move the series.

"With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.”

Have a look at the new trailer below.

Emily in Paris launches October 2 on Netflix.

