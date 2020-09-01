Game of Thrones EPs David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt The Three-Body Problem at Netflix

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are bringing another beloved book series to life.

The Game of Thrones showrunners will adapt Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem as a TV series at Netflix, it has been announced.

Cixin’s trilogy consists of The Three-Body Problem, The Dark Forest, and Death’s End. They were originally published in Chinese, but the Netflix iteration will be English-language.

According to Netflix, the show will tell “the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.”

"Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," said Weiss and Benioff.

"We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

Adds Liu Cixin: "I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences."

“I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole."

"It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.”

Alexander Woo (True Blood), will write and exec-produce with the Thrones duo, while authors Cixin and Ken Liu are on board as consulting producers.

“It’s a privilege to be adapting one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction," said Woo.

"The Three-Body Problem trilogy combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes - all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory. I’m thrilled to kick off my partnership with Netflix with this accomplished creative team.”

“The Three-Body Universe and Yoozoo Group strive to collaborate with The Three-Body Problem-loving creatives and artists across the globe to create diverse forms of art," said Liu.

"‘To extol civilizations with technology’ is a mission Yoozoo commits itself to, and the saga from Da Liu [Liu Cixin] is exactly a part of that beautiful civilization."

"We are thrilled to embark on this new adventure with Netflix, a creative powerhouse and a truly global entertainment service that consistently fuels us with outstanding film and television works.”

