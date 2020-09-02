Grand Army: Netflix Teen Drama Gets First Trailer and Premiere Date!

While many networks are starting to exhaust their scripted offerings, Netflix continues to have a lot to offer.

The latest offering comes from playwright Katie Cappiello.

Grand Army is a gritty young adult drama debuting October 16th on the streamer.

The series "tunnels into a generation that’s raging and rising. Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future," according to Netflix.

9 episodes comprise the first season, with So Yong Kim, Darnell Martin, Tina Mabry, Silas Howard, and Clement Virgo on board to bring the project to life.

Executive Producers include Katie Cappiello, Josh Donen, Nicolette Donen, Elizabeth Kling, Beau Willimon, and Jordan Tappis.

The expansive cast includes Odessa A'zion as Joey Del Marco, Odley Jean as Dominique (Dom) Pierre, Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson, Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer, Amir Bageria as Siddhartha (Sid) Pakam, Alphonso Jones as John Ellis, Brittany Adebumola as Tamika Jones, Crystal Nelson as Tor Sampson, and Naiya Ortiz as Sonya Cruz.

Also starring is Brian Altemus as Luke Friedman, Thelonius "Monk" Serrel Freed as Tim Delaney, Anthony Ippolito as George Wright, Jaden Jordan as Owen Williams, Ashley Ganger as Meera Pakam, Sydney Meyer as Anna Delany, Marcela Avelina and Flora Mejia, August Rosenstein as Victor Borin, David Ianocco as Bo Orlov, Lola Blackman as Rachel Finer, and Keara Graves as Grace.

At first glance, the trailer makes it clear there is a lot on the line for these teenagers as they navigate events we've heard so much about in the media.

What the show seems to want to do is shine a light on these issues to bring them to more people, and that's a good thing.

If first impressions are everything, then Netflix may have another hit on its hands.

Have a look at the official trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.