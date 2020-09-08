Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Coming to an End!

It's the end of an era.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, it has been announced.

The hit E! reality series will come to a close after 20 seasons and 14 years in 2021.

Kim Kardashian confirmed the news via Instagram.

"To our amazing fans," she said at the top of her message.

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.

"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.

"With Love and Gratitude, Kim."

The series, which launched in 2007, has spawned many spinoffs, and helped to keep the Kardashians in the media.

It has been a resounding success for E!, delivering solid ratings, but the numbers have started to wane in recent years.

KUWTK captured a lot of Kardashian family drama throughout its run, and that's probably why it was such a success story for the network.

Even though many thought scenes were staged, viewers did continue to tune in year after year, making it one of the top shows on cable.

Many reality TV shows have tried to replicate the success of the series.

It's unclear whethere E! told the family that the series would not be renewed, or if it really was a decision from the family.

They've spent many years of their lives in the spotlight, being scrutinized for their every moves.

Kourtney Kardashian previously announced she was scaling back her appearances on the show, raising concerns about the future of the franchise.

It's possible more spinoffs could pop up with the cast members who still want to be filmed, but time will tell.

The series is set to return for a new batch of episodes September 17, so there's plenty of drama yet for TV's most famous family.

What do you think of the news?

UPDATE: E! released the following statement:

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family,” the network’s statement reads.

“Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives."

"While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.