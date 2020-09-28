Larissa Lima: Fired from 90 Day Fiance!

Larissa Lima, one of the most polarizing figures in 90 Day Fiance history, will no longer be a part of the franchise.

Rumors swirled over the weekend that the controversial reality TV star had been given the boot following a racy CamSoda debut.

She took to Instagram to confirm that she would no longer appear on the series.

"Dear Friends and Followers, I want to make a statement for you," wrote Lima on Saturday, and vowing that it would be the only time she would address it.

"I’m no longer a cast member of the show ’90 Day Fiance. Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me."

"I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and Youtube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention," she wrote.

TLC has not commented on the reports, and Larissa and boyfriend Eric, will still appear in the three-part Tell-All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5, which kicked off Sunday night.

Lima made her CamSoda debut earlier this month, with TMZ reporting that she was one of the site's top five earners, garnering more than $100,000 for the site.

It's unclear how much of a cut the former reality star actually makes from that, but still, that's a lot of money.

Larissa was arrested by ICE earlier this month, and it appeared that her time in the U.S. was running out. But she was subsequently released, and told her followers that everything was fine.

Lima first appeared on the 90 Day Fiance franchise during the sixth season of the original series.

She was in a relationship with Colt Johnson, who she went on to marry.

However, their relationship was not in a good place, with the two arguing, and Lima being arrested three times for domestic battery.

Johnson filed for divorce in January 2019.

Lima moved on with Eric Nichols, who she is currently dating.

They were gearing up to move from Las Vegas to Colorado at the time of her being arrested by ICE, and it was expected that their journey to Colorado would be filmed for TLC.

Instead, Larissa lost her job, and is awaiting a hearing to determine if she'll have to surrender to ICE to be deported from the United States.

