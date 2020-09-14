Riverdale Season 5 Enters Production in Vancouver

There's a light at the end of the tunnel for fans of The CW's Riverdale, which halted production six months ago.

The hit drama series will return to production on Monday, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has announced.

The franchise overlord shared a photo on Instagram Sunday night with cast members Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Cole Sprouse, and Drew Ray Tanner.

“After fourteen days of quarantining 🇨🇦 and months of prep, #Riverdale Season 5 starts shooting tomorrow," he captioned the post.

"Spent the night in the bubble, reminiscing with these lovely people and celebrating @lilireinhart 24th birthday 🎂 How time flies. Looking forward to seeing the rest of the gang this week. Here we go…🚀,” the post concludes.

The series was brought to a halt in early march as the pandemic forced hundreds of movies and TV shows to stop production episodes.

As expected, there are strict COVID-19 safety guidelines the cast and crew are operating under to allow them to safely produce episodes.

The cast had to self-isolate for two weeks before filming, while the cast and crew are forced to maintain a proper social distance from each other and PPE must be worn when other preventative steps are not possible.

With several episodes unproduced, the drama is reportedly going to film what was missed and then move on to the Season 5 content, which is set to be several years in the future.

The series was in production on its prom episode when it was shut down, meaning that the rest of that episode will have to be completed.

Not much is known about Season 5, but we do know that Skeet Ulrich is exiting as F.P. Jones.

Marisol Nichols was also announced to be exiting, but has since confirmed Hermione Lodge will be back with a new storyline.

Riverdale Season 5 is set to launch in January.

