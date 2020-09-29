Saved by the Bell Reboot Sets Premiere Date at Peacock

Saved by the Bell has (finally!) landed a return date at Peacock.

The streamer has announced that the highly anticipated reimagining will hit the air on Wednesday, November 25.

In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High.

The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

​Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez are set to star in the new series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater.

John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is also set to return as Zack, but he will not be a full-time cast member because of his series regular commitment to ABC's mixed-ish.

Tiffani Thiessen is also expected to return in some capacity, but we'll need to wait until the premiere date to find out.

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serve as executive producer.

Saved by the Bell is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Many details are still being kept under wraps, but a casting breakdown for Lexi reads, "a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students."

The revival was ordered by Peacock just over a year ago, and there has been excitement from fans ever since.

It will be interesting to see how the new series pays homage to the one that came before it, and whether fans will continue to embrace the franchise.

BH90210 was a weird reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, and only lasted a single season. Will Saved by the Bell fare any better?

Have a look at the latest clip below.

