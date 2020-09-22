Supergirl: Coming to an End!

It's the end of the line for another superhero drama on The CW!

Supergirl is coming to a conclusion with its upcoming sixth season.

20 episodes have been ordered by the network, and it will conclude Kara's journey.

Melissa Benoist stars as Supergirl on the hit drama series, leading a cast that includes Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Andrea Brooks, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, and David Harewood.

The end date announcement is somewhat surprising, especially when you consider that Arrow survived until its eighth season, and represented the first conclusion for the network's Arrowverse.

Still, Supergirl Season 5 lost considerable steam in the ratings, dipping around 840,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating in the all-important 18-49 demo.

The series has been steadily declining ever since it left CBS after its first season, which averaged 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating.

The CW's DC Universe currently consists of The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Stargirl.

Supergirl was introduced to the network's DC Universe during its first season when it crossover over with The Flash.

But the crossovers became more prominent when the series moved over to The CW.

The network has picked up spinoff Superman & Lois, which follows Kara's cousin, Clarke Kent, as he finds himself trying to save his city from villains.

It's unclear why the network is bringing the series to a close, but from a creative standpoint, it's probably for the best.

The series has failed to live up to the earlier seasons, but it is surprising that the Girl of Steel is wrapping up and not one of the other series.

Supergirl recently made an appearance at DC Fandome, but Benoist was not a part of the event.

"Bummed I’m not able to take part in DC FanDome, but I know there’s a ton of cool DC content planned, especially all things Supergirl-related with a bunch of my friends.😆Be there," she wrote via Twitter, confirming she would not be taking part.

Supergirl Season 6 is currently set to return to The CW in January, depending on how production shakes out.

TV shows are starting to return to production across the world, with the likes of Riverdale and Charmed already in production.

The CW is saying goodbye to The 100 and Supernatural in the coming months, but it's unclear whether other veteran shows will be getting final season announcements.

UPDATE: Melissa Benoist reacted to the news via Instagram.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” she shared on Instagram.

“Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.

“She’s had that impact on me, too,” Benoist continued.

“She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united."

"What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

“I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

