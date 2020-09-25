The 100 Series Finale Trailer: Who Will Not Survive the Final Battle?

Will The 100 be able to wrap up all of the lingering plots in its series finale?

The 100 Season 7 Episode 15 left fans with some big cliffhangers to prepare them for the last-ever installment.

Unfortunately, The 100 Season 7 Episode 16 will run a minute longer than usual, so there's no double-episode finale, or even a retrospective special to say goodbye.

Instead, fans will be thrown right into the deep end as Clarke battles Cadogan, while Raven and Murphy make a big decision to save Emori.

Here is what the official logline reads for the episode:

After all the fighting and loss, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends have reached the final battle. But is humanity worthy of something greater?

If you watch The 100 online, you know the series has dealt with battles before, so what will be different about the last war?

A common theory among the fans is that our heroes will get the opportunity to do some things differently, which, may just work.

Still, with the prequel in the works and The CW yet to order it, playing with time or resets could be risky business.

What we do know is that we're going to miss this series. The official trailer for the finale shows us the Ark (!), Clarke upset over Madi's condition, and a war that will not be easily won.

It's unclear, though, whether Cadogan is behind the war or if it's something to do with Sheidheda. Let's face it, The 100 likes to tie things up with deadly battles, so this is going to be a wild episode.

The characters have lost so much, and it would be a shame to see them lose much more. But this is The 100, a series that does not allow any character to be happy.

Heck, we're surprised Murphy and Emori managed to be in a relationship this long.

Have a look at the clip below.

