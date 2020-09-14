The Dr. Oz Show Nabs Two-Season Renewal Ahead of Season 12 Premiere

The Dr. Oz Show will have many more guests.

The hit long-running syndicated talker has landed a two-season renewal on the same day it is set to premiere its 12th season, meaning it will be on the air until the 2022-23 season.

It's possible more renewals could come, but this is great news for fans because they have at least another two years with the show they have embraced with open arms for so long.

Hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, the series continue to air on top market stations across the country.

“Fox Television stations renewing The Dr. Oz Show for Seasons 13 and 14 underscores the ongoing value the show delivers for local broadcast stations,” John Weiser, Sony Pictures Television’s president of first-run television, said in a statement.

Dr. Oz added, “I’m honored to have our long-term partners continue to support our mission to keep America healthy, while providing context and analysis of complicated information in this unprecedented time.”

Unlike many series, the talk show continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and managed to produce 55 new episodes while the country was largely locked down.

“We are so excited to be back in Season 12 with all new shows focused on the issues viewers care most about,” including breaking COVID-19 news, and stories of racial injustice and bias in healthcare, said executive producer Amy Chiaro.

“The lengths to which Mehmet Oz goes above and beyond for local stations is unmatched in the industry, so we’re glad to be extending the show. And he still takes Aetna, right?” added Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming for FOX Television Stations.

The series debuted back in 2009.

After the first the series was nominated for five Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Daytime Emmys, winning the award four times.

Oz himself has even garnered 10 nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Host, and has won three, so the series is a bonafide success.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.