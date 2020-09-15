The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer: Is There Hope for Baby Yoda?

The Mandalorian's mission to save the child from an almost certain death has found him wrestling with his beliefs.

Disney+ has dropped the first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2, and it shows our titular bounty hunter's struggle to keep the child in the land of the living.

The trailer certainly shows the pair traversing new locations, as well as coming into contact with new villains who could take them both down.

The Armorer is adamant that The Child needs to be reunited with its own kind, but that also presents some obstacles for all involved.

We also get to see X-Wing fighters, so that's a big deal for fans of the blockbuster franchise, we guess.

Greef Karga and Cara Dune are also a part of the two minute clip, which also shows someone tracking some fan-favorite characters.

One of the most comical aspects of the trailer is when Mando and The Child get caught up in what seems to be a brawl, but The Child is ready to defend itself.

You really need to watch the clip to understand what I mean.

New additions for season 2 include Rosario Dawson, with reports claiming she is playing Clone Wars' Ahsoka Tano, Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze.

They join The Terminator star Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter, Attack of the Clones star Temuera Morrison, and Justified star Timothy Olyphant in an undisclosed role.

A third season of the series is also in pre-production, so the franchise is very much alive

The Mandalorian snagged an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, and the results of that will be revealed later this month.

All told, have a look at the full trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 below, and be sure to return to TV Fanatic when the series returns for full episodic reviews.

