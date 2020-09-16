United We Fall Canceled After One Season at ABC

ABC is not high on United We Fall.

The network has canceled the comedy series, which kicked off this summer, after a single season, according to Variety.

Will Sasso (Mom, Less Than Perfect) and Christina Vidal Mitchell (Training Day, Code Black) played husband and wife Bill and Jo, whose lives are turned upside down when Bill’s mother Sandy, played by Jane Curtin, moves in with them and their two daughters Emily and Lulu.

The cast also included Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) in the role of Jo’s brother Chuy.

Despite being buried on the summer schedule, the series was a decent performer, launching with 4.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Ultimately, it averaged 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating across its run, meaning that it was a tossup for renewal or cancellation.

In recent months, the future of new scripted comedies on the broadcast networks has been the topic of much debate.

Comedies were once seen as a cash cow for the networks, with many marginally rated comedies being dragged to syndication because of big deals that can be struck to make them worthwhile.

With the rise of streaming, the comedy model is not as lucrative as it once was, meaning that ABC's decision to end United We Fall is not that surprising.

The series joins Schooled, Bless This Mess, Single Parents, Emergence, The Baker and the Beauty, and Fresh Off the Boat on the ABC scrapheap.

ABC has renewed Grey's Anatomy, The Conners, Station 19, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, Mixed-ish, The Rookie, Black-ish, American Housewife, For Life, and Stumptown.

The network has also picked up a string of new dramas and comedies for the 2020-21 season, and also announced its first wave of scripted premiere dates.

As expected, the dramas are being held for later in the year, but the comedies are returning in October.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.