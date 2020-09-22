Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did Margaret's husband really die?

On Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 1, things took a turn when she learned that her husband died in a plane crash.

With his fortune up for grabs, largely fueled by creating a wildly successful Christian television network, it emerged that he fathered three illegitimate children.

With people coming out of the woodwork from all directions, Margaret and her family tried to find out what was happening.

