American Gods Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Neil Gaiman Promises Story is "Back on Track"

Starz will take viewers back to the wonderful world of American Gods in January.

Neil Gaiman has announced a January 10 premiere for the hit drama's third season.

Gaiman took to Twitter to pen a letter explaining some of the changes on the series and how they will be relevant in the current climate.

"When we embarked upon making season 3 of American Gods, we had no idea how timely it would turn out to be," Gaiman, who penned the novel and serves as an EP on the series adaptation, writes.

"We knew we wanted to return to what people loved and responded to in the book: that it was time for Shadow to go to the little town of Lakeside and try to lose himself in normality."

"And at the same time, in season 3, we wanted to focus on the characters and their journeys. To show Shadow forging a path guided by the Gods of his ancestors, becoming more himself while deciding who he is and what side he's on — humanity's or that of the Gods."

"We knew also that we wanted to continue to root the show in the landscapes of America. To explore what 'America' means to its people and to talk about immigrants — about the very different people who came to this remarkable land and brought their gods with them."

"The new gods of phone and app and glitter demand our attention and our love, and the old gods want to mean something again. America must be for all of us, and American Gods must reflect that."

The letter continues, "This season truly feels as if it does. It’s full of drama and emotion, the very real and the utterly strange, and it features some of the finest performances the show has yet seen."

"It brings back favorite characters, some in remarkable new ways, and we will encounter people and gods we've never met before. I'm proud of our brilliant cast — of Ricky and Emily, of Yetide and Ian, Bruce, Demore, Omid and all the rest — and of what the writers have done to bring the story back on track."

Concluding the letter, Gaiman writes, "The struggles of the gods and the people in season 3 of American Gods are the struggles of America. We didn't think it would prove as timely when we plotted it, nor did I think the novel would still be relevant when I wrote it over 20 years ago."

"But I'm glad it's happening now, in a year when it feels as though diverse stories are being heard, and honored, and allowed to change the future."

American Gods Season 3 features returning stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Omid Abtahi, Crispin Glover, Demore Barnes, and Peter Stormare.

