Assassin's Creed Live-Action Series in Development at Netflix

The world of Assassin's Creed will expand at Netflix.

The streamer on Tuesday announced it has entered into an agreement with Ubisoft to develop content based on the international best-selling video game franchise.

The first series in development is slated to be an epic, genre-bending live action adaptation; a search is currently underway for a showrunner.

Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers on the in-the-works project.

Under the terms of the agreement, Netflix and Ubisoft will tap into the iconic video game’s trove of dynamic stories with global mass appeal for adaptations of live action, animated, and anime series.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television - Los Angeles.

“We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix.

“From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

The Assassin’s Creed videogame series launched in 2007 and has sold more than 155 million games worldwide.

The franchise is one of the best-selling series in video game history.

"Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media," says Netflix.

Ubisoft Film & Television’s mission is to bring Ubisoft’s award-winning games into new areas of entertainment and to create original stories set in the world, culture and community of gaming.

The division has a slate of IP-based and original film and TV projects in various stages of development and production, including the films Tom Clancy’s The Division (Netflix), Rabbids (Lionsgate), Just Dance (Screen Gems), Beyond Good & Evil (Netflix), the independent feature Werewolves Within, the current series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV+) and Rabbids Invasion (season 4 on Netflix) among others.

The latest Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is set to launch in November and take gamers on an adventure as a viking.

Netflix recently announced it had a Resident Evil series in the works.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.