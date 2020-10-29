Big Brother: Janelle Pierzina Says Nicole Franzel 'Got What She Deserved' on All-Stars Finale

Janelle Pierzina has not been a fan of Nicole Franzel all season long.

The two women failed to make much of a bond during the recent All-Stars season, with Franzel playing a big role in getting Pierzina out of the house early in the process.

Nicole was closely aligned with Cody Calafiore, and many figured the former winner would make it to the Final 2 as a result.

Instead, Cody clipped Nicole at Final 3 and went on to win the entire season, while Nicole was forced to settle for no prizes during the finale.

Pierzina has been vocal about Nicole on Twitter over the course of the season since exiting the house.

It makes sense then that she would take to Twitter on finale night to throw in her two cents about everything that happened.

"Final thoughts," Janelle tweeted.

“#1 Congrats to Cody for winning #Bb22," she said of the winner, adding of the runner-up:

"#2 Poor Enzo."

"#3 Happy for DaVonne she deserves it."

Da'Vonne won America's Favorite Player, which came with a $25,000 cash prize.

"#4 Nicole got what she deserved and will have a [rude] awakening when she finds out she lost her sponsors for making fun of Ian," she wrote of her rival.

"See ya next year! #bb22 #BBallstars.”

Indeed, several sponsors, including Olay, cut ties with Nicole after she mocked autistic houseguest, Ian Terry.

Fans were quick to chime in with their comments on the tweet and they agreed with Pierzina's sentiments.

“I agree with you [100 emoji] that Nicole gets what’s coming to her. Making fun of Ian was deplorable,” one viewer responded.

Janelle and Nicole's relationship was strained in the house, but it seemingly came to a head when Nicole uninvited Janelle from her wedding in a goodbye message.

