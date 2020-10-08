Blue Bloods' Amy Carlson Returns to CBS With FBI: Most Wanted Role

Amy Carlson is returning to CBS, the network she called home for seven years on Blue Bloods.

Per Deadline, the actress has landed a recurring role on FBI: Most Wanted Season 2.

Carlson plays Jackie Ward, "a veteran bounty hunter who has crossed paths with Jess before," according to the outlet.

"She is a force of nature, profane, witty, good at her job but plays by her own rules. A thorn in the team’s side."

Carlson is best-known for her Linda Reagan role on Blue Bloods, and her exit from the series stunned fans.

If you watch Blue Bloods online, you know Linda was killed off in a helicopter crash, something fans struggled with.

While it sent the plot in a different direction, it changed the fabric of the show forever, and some fans are still cut up about the decision today.

She has also appeared on Falcone, Third Watch, Peacemakers, The Society, and The Village.

Carlson opened up about her exit from Blue Bloods shortly after her final episode aired.

“My heart is full of gratitude to each of you for your generous support of me and my character for the last seven years…I loved playing Linda: wife to Danny, mother to Jack and Sean, nurse and working mom," she wrote via social media in 2017.

"I’m proud of my contribution to building this series…Mostly, I am grateful to the fans who have supported me and the show.”

FBI: Most Wanted returned to production this week in New York City.

Lost veteran Terry O'Quinn has also copped a recurring role for the second season.

FBI: Most Wanted stars McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand.

It is executive produced by Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Are you still cut up about Linda's demise on Blue Bloods?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.