CBS Sets Late Fall Premiere Dates for NCIS Trio, Young Sheldon, and More!

CBS will begin rolling out its scripted shows in November.

The Eye network will debut ten shows during the first three weeks of November -- nine returning series and one new addition to its roster.

Among the premieres are the NCIS trio, B Positive, Young Sheldon, Mom, and S.W.A.T.

The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and All Rise are also set to return.

The Equalizer, as well as returning dramas Blue Bloods, Bull, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and SEAL Team, and comedy, The Unicorn, are still awaiting word on when they will return.

The good news is that the series with confirmed premiere dates will launch with several episodes banked, allowing them to air without breaks, initially.

CBS previously announced its intention to air a business-as-usual fall sked earlier this year, but with uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no telling whether that would be possible.

Networks like The CW and FOX opted for pandemic-proof programming, with a mixture of acquired, unscripted, and some original content.

ABC and NBC are also set to launch a bunch of shows over the coming months, while FOX and The CW are set to bring the bulk of their original series back in January 2021.

Have a look at the full list of premieres below.

Thursday, Nov. 5

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: B Positive

9 p.m.: Mom

Sunday, Nov. 8

8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT: NCIS: Los Angeles (following NFL doubleheader)

9:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT: NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday, Nov. 11

9 p.m.: SWAT (two hours)

Monday, Nov. 16

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola

9 p.m.: All Rise

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8 p.m.: NCIS

Blood & Treasure and Clarice have been held for midseason, while Survivor is set to return in late 2021.

The network previously canceled Broke, Carol’s Second Act, God Friended Me, Man With a Plan, and Tommy

What are your thoughts on the premiere dates?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.