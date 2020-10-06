Clark Middleton Dies; The Blacklist and Twin Peaks Star Was 63

Clark Middleton has died.

The beloved actor, who appeared on The Blacklist and Twin Peaks, passed away earlier this week.

He was 63.

The cause of death was due to complications from contracting the West Nile Virus.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration:

Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend," the actor's wife said in a statement.

"Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure.

"Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities."

Middleton is also known for his roles on the big screen in Kill Bill: Volume 2, Sin City, Snowpiercer, and Serendipity.

On the TV front, he also had roles on Fringe, Gotham, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and American Gods

"I am so happy thinking of his newfound freedoms and I know his transition will be graced by the beautiful souls he loved who preceded him," Elissa Middleton added in her Facebook post.

"We are so happy you loved him too and hope you will join us celebrating his remarkable life."

The Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp said in a statement:

“I’m heartbroken. Besides being a truly unique and gifted actor, Clark was simply an incredible guy in every way."

He continued, "He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit… I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news."

"Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon.”

He is survived by his wife Elissa, his brother Kirby Middleton and his mother Sue Perior.

May Clark Middleton rest in peace.

