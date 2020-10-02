Cobra Kai Pins Down Fourth Season Renewal: When Does Season 3 Premiere?

Cobra Kai's reign at Netflix is not coming to an end in the near future.

The streamer on Friday confirmed it had picked up a fourth season of the series, which it recently acquired from Youtube Premium.

What's more, the long-delayed third season will now launch globally on January 8, 2021.

This may seem soon for people who just found the series on Netflix, but the second season actually launched back in 2019 before Youtube Premium exited scripted.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition.

While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance.

The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka serve as co-executive producers.

Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg said of the move to Netflix:

“Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe."

"We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do.”

Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix: “The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat."

Have a look at the teaser for Season 3 below.

