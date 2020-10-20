Dancing With the Stars: Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Shock Rib Injury After Elimination

Dancing With the Stars said goodbye to Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd during Monday's latest elimination.

Now, Peta is opening up about an injury she didn't realize had happened.

Peta spoke with Entertainment Tonight following her ouster from the ABC reality series, noting that she and Vernon "had a great time" dancing together.

“We had a nice bond that was formed and I truly hope that we can just carry that over into our lives now forever,” she told the outlet.

“It’s been a pleasure getting to know him,” she added, while Vernon said the following about their time on the show.

“I had a great journey. I met Peta, and Nelly… even though there’s COVID [concerns], being able to spend moments with these guys during the show was awesome.”

Despite being fan-favorites, they did not survive the week 6 elimination and were sent home after falling into the bottom two.

Peta revealed last week that she had to leave the studio during last week's episode to get checked out after an injury, and she delved deeper into the injury on Monday.

She explained that three of her ribs "popped out" while she and her partner performed last week, and she found herself in pain when her neck started "stiffening up" during the live show.

Murgatroyd said that she managed to stay on the set until she heard whether they had advanced to the next round of the competition, but noted that she couldn't turn her head.

“It’s strange, I know. I didn’t realize [it happened]. I’m fine [now]. I’m totally fine, and I don’t know how it happened,” Peta explained.

Fans wondered why Peta had disappeared from the show last week, and she took to Twitter to keep those following her in the loop about the scary incident.

"Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance. I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy," she wrote.

"I’ll be ok but I needed to get it seen to ASAP. Thanks for the concern. Love you all and I’m looking forward to next week."

Dancing With the Stars continues Monday at 8/7c on ABC.

