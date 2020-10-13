Dancing With the Stars: Sharna Burgess and Jesse Metcalfe Speak Out Following Stunning Elimination

Dancing With the Stars threw it all the way back to the '80s with its latest episode on Monday night, and it sent another couple packing.

Jesse Metcalfe and pro dancing partner were sent home after falling into the bottom two with Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd.

Fortunately, there were no more voting hiccups that caused the problems last week, and the judges voted unanimously to save Venon and Peta.

Burgess and Metcalfe were both surprised to be exiting, and it makes sense.

They have been a great duo since appearing on the season premiere last month, and have been building their ability throughout the season.

The duo reacted to their ouster to Entertainment Tonight shortly after exiting the series for the last time.

"I think the journey was cut short a bit but everything that's meant to be will be and this was the end of the road for me. I trimmed down, I lost 10 pounds and I really think it helped with my posture," Jesse told the outlet.

"Overall it was just such an amazing experience. It was very challenging but incredibly rewarding."

"I was happy to open up [tonight] and I was actually looking forward to opening up even more, emotionally," he continued.

"But it's all good. I thought it was an amazing night. I think the episode's going to be very well-received. So, I had fun tonight."

Metcalfe opened up in the pre-dance video about his high school experience, saying that he was not necessarily considered popular and looked to classic John Hughes films for comfort.

Those movies inspired to get into the industry.

"Jesse has done an amazing job at stepping up, with absolutely no experience whatsoever, and doing something that is incredibly difficult," Burgess told the outlet.

"And doing it front of millions of people! I'm proud of him. I wish we could have gone further, for sure, because there's so much I wanted to show. But I'm grateful that we got to do the five weeks that we did."

Dancing With the Stars has already eliminated Charles Oakley and Emma Slater, Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov, and Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.

The series continues Mondays at 8/7c.

