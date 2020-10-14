Dexter Is Returning to Showtime! Bet You Didn't Have THIS on Your 2020 Bingo Card!

In 2020, the unexpected keeps us on our toes.

Don't be shocked, but we have good news for a change. Are you ready for this??

Dexter is returning to Showtime!

I know! This is incredible.

My first thought was that with nothing else on these days, Showtime was just going to replay Dexter in its entirety in primetime.

But, no! This is so much more.

Michael C. Hall will return to the role of Dexter Morgan in a ten-episode limited series with showrunner, Clyde Phillips, at the helm.

And this isn't too far off, with production set to begin in early 2021 and a tentative premiere date in fall of 2021.

When films are getting pushed off to years as far away as 2023, this is good news we can really use and appreciate.

Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment for Showtime Networks, Inc., made the announcement today.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Levine.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.

"Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Hall was nominated six times in the Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy's category, with the last five times being consecutive nods for his work on Dexter.

Phillips earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Outstanding Drama for his work as executive producer and showrunner.

The talent behind Dexter made us root for a happy ending for Dexter, something he seemingly got in the then series finale, Dexter Season 8 Episode 12, which saw the killer escape to the woods as a lumberjack.

No, it wasn't one for the record books. Well, maybe it was, but it wasn't for the warm and fuzzy feelings fans (or its star) had for that bizarre finale.

So, it feels pretty good knowing that with all the death and destruction that rained down on Dexter Morgan, he's still the same guy we grew to know.

After all, the series wouldn't be returning if it was to show how fast Dex could take down a tree with his trusty chainsaw.

Not many shows get a second chance to do right by the story or its fans, so we welcome this development with open arms.

What do you think, Dexter fanatics?

Are you ready to get back in bed with the killer?

If you weren't aware of the show in its heyday, you can watch the entire series on Showtime On Demand or Showtime Anytime.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.