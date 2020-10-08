Dickinson Nabs Season 3 Renewal Ahead of Season 2 Debut

Apple TV+ is in it for the long haul with Hailee Steinfeld.

The acclaimed, Peabody Award-winning Dickinson will officially return for its second season on Friday, January 8, 2021, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The streamer today released a first look at season two, and announced that the series has scored an early renewal for a third season.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and starring Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-nominee Hailee Steinfeld, who executive produces, the second season of Dickinson will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, on January 8, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

"In the second season, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play," reads the official logline.

Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, and Adrian Blake Enscoe, are all set to return, as well as Wiz Khalifa, who will return as the character of ‘Death.’

The second season will also introduce brand new guest stars including Nick Kroll as ‘Edgar Allan Poe,’ Timothy Simons as ‘Frederick Law Olmsted,’ Ayo Edebiri as ‘Hattie' and Will Pullen as ‘Nobody.’

As previously announced, recurring guest stars for season two include Finn Jones as ‘Sam Bowles’ and Pico Alexander as ‘Ship.’

Dickinson is executive produced by Alena Smith, Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions, Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip, Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Alena Smith also serves as writer and showrunner. The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23. The series earned a Peabody Award and GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season.

Have a look at the trailer for Dickinson Season 2.

