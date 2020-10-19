Euphoria to Return in December for First of Two Bonus Episodes

The long wait for Euphoria Season 2 just got a little bit easier.

HBO on Monday announced the Emmy(R) winning drama series will return with two special episodes, with the first debuting Sunday, December 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The special episode will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy(R)-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas.

Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared on Euphoria Season 1.

The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming, but both episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

The series was a breakout success for the premium cabler and received three Primetime Emmy(R) Awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

HBO ordered up Euphoria Season 2 last summer after the network's plan to bring in a younger audience with the debut of the series paid off.

The series was gearing up for production on that season when COVID-19 hit, but it could not proceed as planned.

Zendaya previously hinted that a bonus episode could be in the works to bridge the gap between seasons.

Euphoria is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon.

Co-starring alongside Zendaya are Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.

Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.