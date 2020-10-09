Green Lantern Ordered to Series at HBO Max

HBO Max will welcome another superhero to its ranks.

Months after being announced as in development, Green Lantern has landed a series order at the relatively new streamer.

Variety confirmed the series order, revealing that a 10-part first season has been announced.

The series "will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more," according to the outlet.

Fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog will also be heavily featured in the series, which will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps

The series will be co-written and executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow), with Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner.

Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Berlanti is under an overall deal that has brought a wealth of shows to the air.

Grahame-Smith is a celebrated novelist and screenwriter, who has worked on The Lego Batman Movie and Dark Shadows.

He was also a producer on the two recent IT movies, as well as the new take on Child’s Play.

HBO Max recently ordered a spinoff of the forthcoming Suicide Squad movie, as well as a spinoff of the forthcoming Batman movie, which revolves around the Gotham PD.

It will tie in with the Robert Pattinson movie.

HBO Max is also home to former DC Universe shows Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol, and Titans -- all of which have been renewed for new seasons.

HBO Max is shaping up to be a one-stop destination for superhero content, and given that it costs the same as a HBO subscription, it's proving to be a worthy endeavor.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.