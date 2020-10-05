Grey's Anatomy & Station 19 Crossover Promo: Even Our Heroes Need Saving!

Even our heroes need saving.

If you thought fans' discontent with the Grey's Universe crossovers would put a stop to them, then you were wrong.

But given the fact that the heroes of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 will face their biggest challenge to date, it's understandable that we have an epic crossover premiere event.

COVID-19 is coming to Grey's universe. It would be near impossible to ignore the unprecedented global pandemic, and the medical and first responder dramas are tackling it head-on. In the teaser trailer, you hear Meredith Grey's voice (as well as Andy Herrera's).

"It's a war zone," she says amid dramatic images of both series. "And we're the ones on the front line."

The voiceover can give you chills if you think about all the everyday heroes and essential workers who have been on the front lines of this pandemic, risking their lives, and sometimes losing them, while tirelessly trying to save and help others.

It's in their job descriptions as medical professionals and firefighters, but Coronavirus should allow both series to shine a light on what first responders have endured during the pandemic.

Grey's Anatomy is coming off of a weak season, but Grey's Anatomy Season 17 can be something exceptional if they pull off this storyline and do it justice in the most respectful way imaginable while also keeping the viewers entertained.

It's a risky storyline to attempt. We're still amid the crisis. For every viewer eager to see their favorite shows back on the air, others lament the lack of escapism with series incorporating the pandemic.

"What we're up against now is unlike anything that came before," Mer continues. And she's right.

Coronavirus will test all of the doctors, and we'll undoubtedly see some rise to the occasion. Owen and Teddy, as veterans, have military experience, and it'll be refreshing to see one or both of them apply those unique sets of skills on top of their trauma experience to the situation.

It could give us the best of Owen, who notoriously made a splash upon his introduction to the series during Grey's Anatomy Season 5 because of his improvisation.

Over on Station 19, the pandemic can bring the firehouse together just when it felt as though they were fracturing. Everyone was experiencing some sort of emotional turmoil or another, but life, or in this case, pandemics, come at you fast.

If we thought the emotions were flying with baby losses and babies born, or infidelity and betrayal, or mental health issues or addiction, then nothing can prepare us or our favorites for what happens when they have to rise to their biggest challenges yet.

"We won't stop fighting. We won't stop feeling. Because sometimes, we all need saving."

The big question is, will everyone survive Grey's Anatomy and Station 19? Shondaland productions love to swing the ax and leave fans sobbing over the loss of their beloved characters.

If not a devastating death, they at least love to put their characters through the wringer, and this would be the perfect time to do it.

Check out the teaser below. What are your theories about the upcoming seasons?

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 return with a two-hour crossover event Thursday, November. 12 at 8/7c on ABC.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.