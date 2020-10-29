Judge Judy Sets New Court Show at Amazon's IMDB TV

Judge Judy may be leaving CBS, but TV's most popular judge is not leaving the court show world behind.

The Amazon-owned IMDB TV has picked up her new as-yet-untitled series, which is expected to be a similar show with a courtroom.

It will feature “no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin’s signature adjudication style with a new array of cases, litigants and judgments.”

“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios, and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” Sheindlin said in a statement.

“I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet’s breath fresh until the next millennium,” she said.

“The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don’t even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that the Sheindlin’s and Amazon would be mishpachah?”

“Judge Judy Sheindlin is a TV icon and visionary who has entertained millions of fans for decades,” IMDb TV co-heads of content Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi said in a statement.

“As we build the IMDb TV slate of high-quality, ambitious Amazon Studios Originals, we are delighted to deliver customers a court program from the legendary Judge Sheindlin who, without a doubt, is the very best in the business.”

IMDB TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service, which is already home to the Leverage revival, Alex Rider, as well as a string of acquisitions.

Sheindlin announced in March that her CBS series would be wrapping up after 25 seasons.

"CBS [Television Distribution, which distributes the show] sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program," she said.

"Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years' worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later."

At the time, she said the new show would be titled Judy Justice.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.