Lana Parrilla to Star in Why Women Kill Season 2

Lana Parrilla has lined up her return to the small screen. 

The veteran Once Upon a Time star has landed a role on CBS All Access anthology series Why Women Kill. 

Parrilla joins the previously announced Allison Tolman, who plays the timid and awkward yet optimistic housewife Alma, and Nick Frost, who stars as Alma’s veterinarian husband Bertram.

Parrilla is set to play Rita, described as "the sardonic wife to the wealthy and evil Carlo Castillo. As she waits for her elderly husband to die, Rita runs the garden club with an iron fist and spends much of her time engaging in an affair with a younger lover."

Shadowhunters alum Matthew Daddario is also a new addition to the cast as Scooter, who is Rita's "gorgeous, sexy and not-so-bright lover."

He is described as a "charming would-be actor, Scooter is well kept by Rita but pursues a secret relationship elsewhere."

B.K. Cannon will play Dee, Alma’s "wry and brassy daughter who works as a waitress in a local diner. Though self-deprecating, Dee can be vulnerable under her emotional armor and finds her illicit affair with a secret lover to be both exciting and humiliating."

Jordane Christie is on board as Vern, "a tough, rugged private detective."

Vern finds himself "intrigued and suspicious when he’s hired to investigate Rita’s younger lover, whom she suspects is cheating on her."

Veronica Falcón will play Catherine, Carlo Castillo’s daughter.

She is described as "prim and proper, Catherine detests her father’s gorgeous wife, Rita, and returns to town after a mysterious accident, seeking a way to destroy her."

Why Women Kill Season 2 will feature a whole new cast and storyline. 

This season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong…

Sounds fun, right?

