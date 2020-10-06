Skai Jackson Dedicates Dancing With the Stars Performance to Late Jessie Costar Cameron Boyce

Dancing With the Stars continued Monday night on ABC.

During the latest telecast, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson dedicated her latest performance to her former Jessie co-star Cameron Boyce, who passed away in 2019.

Boyce, who had epilepsy, died at age 20 after suffering a seizure in his sleep.

Jackson opened up about her friendship with Boyce to pro partner Alan Jackson.

"He was in my life for half of my life, which is crazy."

"I met Cameron, obviously, on Jessie, and we just really built this bond for years and years and years. And he was kind of like a big brother figure to me," said Jackson.

"He always looked out for me through everything. He really molded me into the person that I am now." "Of course I miss him every day," said Jackson.

"But I have him on my phone case, so I get to see him."

"It just makes me a little bit sad, of course. He’s not here. But I know that he would be really proud of me," the actress continued.

"I know that he loved Dancing with the Stars and he loved dancing. So that’s why I’m really excited, just to do this dance, because it is for him… I’m just really glad that he’s here to watch over us and I just want to show him that this dance is for him."

The emotional performance was a hit with the judges, earning them a score of 28 out of 30.

Carrie Ann Inaba gave them a 10, while Derek Hough and Len Goodman gave a score of 9 each.

This allowed the couple to lead the night.

New host Tyra Banks told Jackson and Bersten that she thinks the performance made Boyce proud.

"I hope I did. He was someone that was really important to me and he’s part of why I did the show, and I just want to encourage people too to donate to the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which was really close to him," she responded.

