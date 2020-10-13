The Crown Season 4 Trailer Introduces Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher

The long wait for The Crown Season 4 is almost over.

To celebrate, Netflix has dropped a new trailer that gives us our biggest look at Emma Corrin in the role of Princess Diana.

A big plot will be Princess Diana's relationship with Prince Charles, we get to see her entering Buckingham Palace for her first meeting with Elizabeth.

They are a happy couple, and their relationship captures the attention of the tabloids as they try to get every waking moment of their union on camera.

While we know how the story ended for Princess Diana, The Crown Season 4 is about the beginning of the relationship.

A new actress will take on the role for The Crown Season 5.

But that's not to say it will be all of the happiness for them on the fourth season. There's a wild screaming match included in the trailer to keep fans on their toes.

The trailer also gives us our first look at a new feud for Elizabeth and Philip, as well as Gillian Anderson in the role of Margaret Thatcher.

If you were worried about Anderson in the role, then the mere glimpse of her as the former Prime Minister of the UK should put your concerns to bed.

"As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30," reads the official logline.

"As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth," the logline continues.

"While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided."

The fourth season will chart the years 1979 through 1990 and will be the last featuring the second generation cast.

The cast also includes Olivia Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, and Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother.

The Crown Season 4 hits Netflix Sunday, November 15.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.