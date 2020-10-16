The Resident Season 4 Scoop: HTGAWM's Conrad Ricamora Checks in as Blast From Bell's Past

From a hacker to a plastic surgeon.

The Resident Season 4 has added How to Get Away With Murder's Conrad Ricamora to its cast, according to Deadline.

The outlet reports that Ricamora, who is coming off a six-season run on the recently wrapped How to Get Away With Murder, as Dr. Jake Wong.

He will be the hospital's new plastic surgeon, who also has a thing for singing and songwriting, but the biggest teaser is his link to the infamous Dr. Bell.

Jake is his former stepson from a previous marriage, and they have not been on good terms since Bell divorced his mother.

Oh yes, the series will have some family drama, with Bell at the center of it.

If you watch The Resident online, you know Bell is no stranger to drama.

He's the character we love to hate, and Jake should bring out a different side to him than we've come to expect.

The Resident Season 4 was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, but the first episode back will tackle the virus.

Series co-creator Amy Holden Jones revealed the news to Us Weekly in July.

“Our premiere deals with the early days of the outbreak, focusing on the effect on our hero doctors and nurses as they risk their lives daily,” Jones shared with the outlet.

“Long-term, sadly, the after-effects of COVID-19 will go on, even after we have a vaccine, and we’ll be there to show that, as well.”

"[Frontline workers’] stories are moving, deep and tragic and continue to accumulate to this day. We hope soon to share all we have learned.”

The Resident Season 3 was cut short due to the pandemic, meaning that three episodes were left unproduced.

It's unclear whether the scripts for those episodes will be used, but given that the premiere tackles COVID-19, it seems unlikely.

It's possible elements of the plot will be moved over to the new season, but only time will tell.

FOX postponed much of its returning slate to January 2021, but a definite premiere date for The Resident Season 4 has not been announced.

