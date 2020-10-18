The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3 Review: The Tyger and the Lamb

The CRM may seem like merciless killers, but they are doing what they think is right.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3 finally filled in some of the blanks we've had since they first appeared on The Walking Dead, and it was about time.

Elizabeth's cold-as-ice exterior was concerning on The Walking Dead World Beyond Season 1 Episode 1 because she felt like a cardboard villain.

She lacked personality, but "The Tyger and the Lamb" was successful in its attempt to develop her in the few minutes she was on-screen.

The CRM having a city with the 200,000+ residents who, very likely, comprise their army was not that surprising. If you watch The Walking Dead online and watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know they have their eggs in a lot of baskets.

They had to have a lot of people or popping up in several different series set in the same universe would have been difficult to believe.

If I'm reading between the lines, they are killing off other communities because they are worried about some sort of rebellion against them. They want to be the final community in the world and are constantly adding to their numbers.

Elizabeth: We have energy, water, medicine, transport, a council, the courts, schools, culture, currency, economy, agriculture, manufacturing, rule. We are the last light of the world. We are the last hope, and we, us, we enable this population of over 200,000 souls to live to create the future. They didn't seem like a threat? They were going to be.

Parker: I don't know if I believe that.

Elizabeth: Sit down, Parker. I'll get you some soup. Permalink: Sit down, Parker. I'll get you some soup.

Permalink: Sit down, Parker. I'll get you some soup.

But, Elizabeth's fateful decision to butcher 10,000 innocent people was an outlandish move. There's no getting away from that, and it's difficult to care much if they're just letting people die.

If they truly are scared of other communities, then why didn't they kill Alexandria, The Hilltop, and the other communities that are part of the original series?

Jadis was handing certain people over to the company that she thought would help them rise to the top of the food chain, and Rick was one of those people.

There are a lot of unanswered questions, but it's nice that the franchise is finally starting to address the elephant in the room. The CRM may not be as evil as we first thought.

The young man who was struggling over killing the community was not sentenced to death, despite his plea that he would never be able to clear his conscience.

The development between these two characters was the best we've had on this series so far, and maybe that highlights a bigger flaw in putting the teenagers at the wheel of the story.

The deep-dive into how Silas got to where he is today was necessary because he was the most frustrating teen on the show. He had the opportunity to gain an education but felt like he either didn't deserve it or his uncle had manipulated him to think that way.

His uncle was sketchy in the flashbacks, and there appears to be a much bigger story than what we got in the episode, so expect more from it.

Silas was almost heroic as he tried to keep everyone safe by holding up the fence with the tires behind it, but his fear to do battle with the undead was concerning.

As a unit, the four teenagers are starting to work together much better, but the corny dialogue between Hope and Iris needs to stop.

I understand the writers want to bring some lighthearted moments into the narrative, but Iris sticking the middle finger up at Hope through a walkie talkie was more excruciating than cute.

Hope has long appeared to be the strongest teenager, and Alexa Mansour played every beat of Hope's fateful mission to perfection. Sounding a siren to clear the junkyard to allow for a safe passage made sense.

The crank breaking helped to make the scenario more believable, so that was a good thing.

Felix and Huck are finally working with the teens, and I could not be happier. At least now the teens have someone to answer to, and their half-baked plans should be much better because, well, Felix and Huck took their survival training seriously.

The six of them need to learn what happened to the campus soon, so I wish they had ventured back that way for supplies or something. It would help them all realize how the CRM can't be trusted and how much danger is in store for Iris and Hope's father.

"The Tyger and the Lamb" was a solid episode of this third entry in The Walking Dead universe.

The series has struggled to maintain a sense of purpose, but after witnessing how the teens can work together and how the CRM may well be the biggest villains in the franchise, The World Beyond has been given a much-needed jolt of life.

The big concern is that the Andrew Lincoln-led trilogy of movies are on the way, so the answers about the CRM will probably die out sooner rather than later.

Then again, wouldn't it be a great season-ending reveal that Rick Grimes is in the city of 200,000? Now, that would get more eyes on the show.

What did you think of the revelations about the helicopter people? Are you buying Elizabeth's guilt? What are your thoughts on the way the teens managed to work better together?

Are you surprised Felix and Huck are working with them now?

Hit the comments below.

