This Is Us Drops Explosive Season 5 Trailer: Engagements, COVID-19, and More!

Just days after dropping the first promo for This Is Us Season 5, NBC has dropped a full-length trailer that teases some wild events.

If you watch This Is Us online, you know Kevin has been unlucky in love, so the newest clip will be welcomed by fans of Justin Hartley's alter ego.

He talks about the future with his baby mama Madison, played by Caitlin Thompson.

Might this be the happy ending Kevin has been looking for all this time?

Things can change on a dime, and if This Is Us does anything right, it's capturing the heartbreak as well as the good times.

This Is Us Season 4 was a rough one for Rebecca, who was worrying about her mental health in the present.

The good news is that there appears to be good news on the horizon, with present-day Rebecca positively glowing.

While there was happiness for Kevin and Rebecca, Randall is very much looking to his past.

The biggest question on his mind is whether he even shares the same birthday with Kate and Kevin.

His relationship with his brother has been at breaking point for a while, and it doesn't seem to be getting on the right track in the coming episodes.

Randall will also be navigating the climate of civil unrest.

As for Kate, she seems in a much better place than recent seasons, with the initial promo showing her and Toby happy.

Is there such a thing as happiness on This Is Us? If memory serves, not really.

In truly magical news, the series is returning Tuesday, October 27, with a two-hour premiere, two weeks earlier than planned.

Given that the show only entered production at the end of September, this is a fast turnaround, meaning fans will be getting the new season a few weeks later.

Have a look at the full trailer below and chat with me in the comments about your thoughts on it!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.