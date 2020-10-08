Top Gear Season Finale Sneak Peek: A High-Octane Race to the Finish Line

Which emergency services vehicle is the fastest?

We know they are all quick in their own right when disaster strikes, but the upcoming season finale of Top Gear will delve into the aforementioned question deeper than ever before.

Paddy, Freddie, and Chris lead the charge in the battle of the emergency services.

For the test, fire, police, and ambulance vehicles are included.

We have an exclusive clip of the police vehicle used, as well as the high-stakes race to the finish line that will give you some much-needed insight into what it means.

Top Gear always manages to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with the breathtaking scenes that look ripped from a big-budget movie.

There's something about the sneak peek that is very exciting, and if you are a fan of cars, it will be intriguing for you.

Sunday's season finale also finds Chris celebrating legendary rally driver Colin McRae, while Paddy tests the new BMW M8.

The weekly studio guest is Tom Allen.

Have a look at the full clip below and be sure to tune in to the high-octane season finale of Top Gear this Sunday at 8/7c.

What do you think of the clip?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.