Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 5 Episode 17

Which couple was headed for divorce?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 17, a couple confirmed their marriage may soon be over.

Meanwhile, Jess and Larissa piled on Vanessa because they felt she ruined their relationships with Colt.

What did she have to say about their comments?

Elsewhere, Angela came to an agreement about having a child with Michael, leading to another big argument with his family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.