Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 16

What did Ari learn about her pregnancy?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16, her life was turned upside down as she worried whether Bini was the right man for her.

Meanwhile, Deavan and Jihoon moved into a new apartment together and purchased a dog, but the atmosphere changed when they talked about an official wedding.

Kenneth and Armando tried to make sense of the tense meeting with Armando's parents.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.