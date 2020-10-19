Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 16

at .

What did Ari learn about her pregnancy?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16, her life was turned upside down as she worried whether Bini was the right man for her. 

Life in Shambles - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Deavan and Jihoon moved into a new apartment together and purchased a dog, but the atmosphere changed when they talked about an official wedding. 

Kenneth and Armando tried to make sense of the tense meeting with Armando's parents. 

Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16 Photos

Sweet Hannah - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16
You Did What Now? - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16
Payback - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16
Mama is Not With It - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16
The Other Dad - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16
Armando's Family Says Farewell - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16
  1. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
  2. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2
  3. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 16
  4. Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 16