Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 2

at .

Did a pinworm epidemic ruin everything?

On Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2, Linda tried to take her family to the symphony on free admission night. 

Tina - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2

Unfortunately, the aforementioned epidemic threatened to derail her plans. 

Meanwhile, Bob tried to reason with a rude customer about manners. 

However, he found himself in a pickle when the customer dropped a bombshell.

Watch Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Bob's Burgers online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2 Quotes

Louise: Well, how are we supposed to concentrate at school anyway? We're in the middle of a pinworm epidemic. There are pinworms crawling through kids' stomachs, laying eggs in their anuses, and I'm supposed to be able to think about what two plus two equals?
Bob: Wait, is that what you're being taught in math right now?
Louise: Butt worms, Dad! That's what I'm being taught!

Linda: I was at the vagina-cologist in the waiting room reading that parenting magazine "Modern Swaddling," and it said you're supposed to play classical music for babies to stimulate their brains and stuff! We never exposed you to any classical music when you were babies, just a bunch of Billy Joel. You have baby Billy Joel brains!
Gene: But you did expose us to a lot of your Uptown Girls. Bosoms.

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2 Photos

Louise - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2
Tina - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2
Louise and the Hamster Slide - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2
Gene and the Hamster Slide - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2
Bob - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2
Bob and Linda - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2
  1. Bob's Burgers
  2. Bob's Burgers Season 11
  3. Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2
  4. Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 2