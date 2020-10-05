Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 2

Did a pinworm epidemic ruin everything?

On Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 2, Linda tried to take her family to the symphony on free admission night.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned epidemic threatened to derail her plans.

Meanwhile, Bob tried to reason with a rude customer about manners.

However, he found himself in a pickle when the customer dropped a bombshell.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.