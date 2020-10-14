Watch neXt Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Paul and Shea find the root of of the what was happening to the world?

On neXt Season 1 Episode 2, Ethan pressed on with a plan to make his bullies pay. 

Deep in Concentration - neXt Season 1 Episode 2

But what did he do to get through to his mother?

Meanwhile, things took a turn in the office when the FBI started to make sense of the hack and how Shea could have been to blame. 

Was there a way to save every job before it was too late?

neXt Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Paul: Here's a burner. Look, the only reason a program like this would self-terminate is to cover its tracks.
Shea: I thought you said it was too big to escape through a router.
Paul: Exactly, so it compressed itself on to a server and had itself shipped out of Zava.
Shea: What, where did you pull that out of?
Paul: It's the only thing that makes sense.
Shea: How does any of this have to do with Ethan?
Paul: It thinks you're a threat. If it can't get to you physically, it will get to you emotionally. It's mob 101.

Paul: Are you sure it spoke to him this morning?
Shea: Yes.
Paul: This morning, this morning?
Shea: Yes.

