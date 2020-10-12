Watch Pandora Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did the gang escape to safety?

On Pandora Season 2 Episode 2, things took a dangerous turn when they tracked fugitives to another planet.

However, they quickly learned that they were infiltrating a deranged cult.

Was there a way home for them?

Elsewhere, Zazie learned a stunning secret about someone close to her.

What did it involve?

Use the video above to watch Pandora online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.