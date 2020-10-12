Watch Pandora Online: Season 2 Episode 2

at .

Did the gang escape to safety?

On Pandora Season 2 Episode 2, things took a dangerous turn when they tracked fugitives to another planet. 

Xander Reporting In - Pandora Season 2 Episode 2

However, they quickly learned that they were infiltrating a deranged cult. 

Was there a way home for them?

Elsewhere, Zazie learned a stunning secret about someone close to her. 

What did it involve?

Watch Pandora Season 2 Episode 2 Online

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Pandora Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Doctor: It appears to be some kind of anti-matter weapon, able to completely consume solid matter within minutes.
Fried: And what does my daughter, Tierney, possibly want with it?
Doctor: I couldn't say.
Fried: Well, who could have created such a thing?
Doctor: I couldn't say.
Fried: You know absolutely nothing. Why on earth do I even keep you in my employ?
Doctor: I... couldn't say?

Admiral: Welcome aboard, Captain. How are you feeling?
Xander: I'm just happy to have a pulse, Admiral.

Pandora Season 2 Episode 2

Pandora Season 2 Episode 2 Photos

Eve - Pandora Season 2 Episode 2
Xander Reporting In - Pandora Season 2 Episode 2
Jett Caught Out - Pandora Season 2 Episode 2
Prof Shral - Pandora Season 2 Episode 2
Zazie on the Case - Pandora Season 2 Episode 2
Osborn in Lockup - Pandora Season 2 Episode 2
