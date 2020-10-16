Watch Supernatural Online: Season 15 Episode 15

Did Castiel and Jack find the method to end the creator's reign of terror?

On Supernatural Season 15 Episode 15, the pair worked a case involving a church and started the process of getting answers while saving lives.

Intensely Listening - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Sam and Dean realized the net was closing in and that they had little time to save everyone. 

With Amara still out in the open, they set out to find her and get the truth. 

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 15 Quotes

Wait. Are angels solving people crimes now? Like Highway to Heaven, though murder or something? Because I would watch that show.

Zack

Cas: What are you doing?
Jack: I'm looking up Connor online. Like Sam always says, when in doubt, try social media!
Cas: Oh yeah. I did that once. There were so many cat photos, it was just ... there were too many cats.

