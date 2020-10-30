Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 1

at .

Did Amy manage to say goodbye ahead of her new job?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 1, tensions mounted as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way everyone lived. 

Problems Piling Up - Superstore Season 6 Episode 1

With employees learning that their roles were changing, it was down to Jonah to help everyone through a tough time. 

A big exit loomed, but everyone worried about what was to come. 

What did Amy decide to do?

Superstore Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

Attention shoppers, we ask that you please not physically wrestle things from your fellow customers. There's a highly contractable virus out there that our country does not have a hold of. None of y'all are listening, huh? Alright, enjoy the apocalypse!

Garrett

We are essential. Customers are like sheep looking for guidance. Without leaders, sheep start to eat each other. So unless one of us leads, this place is gonna be littered in haggis from here to Sunday.

Dina

