What to Watch: On the 12th Date of Christmas, The Good Doctor, Holly & Ivy

Happy Halloween!!

Sorry, we are not highlighting any spooky fare in this post because networks have already blown past Halloween and Thanksgiving right to Christmas.

We're also watching The Undoing, Fear the Walking Dead, Supernatural, and the premiere of The Good Doctor!

Saturday, October 31

8/7c Candy Cane Christmas (Lifetime)

Since childhood, Candy Cane Lane has been Phoebe’s favorite Christmas tradition. This Christmas, however, the neighborhood decides to skip the decoration, crushing Phoebe’s spirits.

As Phoebe is searching for a new tradition to lift her holiday spirits, she realizes that it’s not the traditions we cherish, but the people we spend them with.

And, while preparing for her new tradition, Phoebe stumbles upon the final thing her Christmas was missing: love!

Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanim, Trudy Weiss, Benedicte Belizaire star.

8/7c One Royal Holiday (HMM)

Just before a Christmas blizzard hits, Anna (Laura Osnes) offers a suddenly-stranded mother (Victoria Clark) and son (Aaron Tveit) a place to stay — at her father’s (Tom McGowan) B&B in rural Connecticut.

What Anna doesn’t yet know is that Gabriella and James are, in fact, the Royal Family of Galwick. What begins as a “one night” stay keeps extending as Anna and Prince James unexpectedly begin to fall in love.

While Prince James is used to drab holidays filled with high-pressure speeches, protocol and formality, Anna shows him how they do Christmas in her charming hometown of Kentsbury, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

James helps Anna believe in fate – and in herself – just in time for the Kentsbury Christmas Eve Ball.

10/9c Cranberry Christmas (HMM)

Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres star as a married couple who might have lost their way.

Beloved by many for their famed lifestyle brand, Cranberry Lane, fans have no idea they are struggling to maintain face in the public eye while suffering behind the camera.

Although Dawn and Gabe intend to keep their distance over the holidays, fate has other plans when they learn they’re still spearheading their town’s Christmas festival together.

Complications mount when a popular TV personality wants to feature them, their festival, and their “perfect” Christmas on her show. As Dawn and Gabe pretend to be the happy couple, they find themselves reconnecting as old feelings resurface and their love is rekindled.

However, when new job opportunities arise for both, they must question if they will give their marriage a second chance or if – as they originally worried – they really do want different things.

Sunday, November 1

8/7c The Christmas Aunt (Lifetime)

When Rebecca Miller returns home to Tennessee two weeks before Christmas to take care of her niece and nephew while their parents are away, the last thing she expected is to reconnect with her childhood best friend, Drew.

As she attempts to revive the kids’ Christmas spirit and redeem their faith in Santa, she rediscovers her favorite childhood activity: 12 Days of Christmas–something she always did with Drew.

As the kids’ faith in the holiday grows, Rebecca and Drew’s friendship returns, and she starts looking at Drew in a whole new light.

Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jarod Joseph star.

8/7c On the 12th Date of Christmas (Hallmark)

Mallory Jansen stars as a young woman just getting her footing in her career. Jessica has a special love for Christmas, which could work in her favor when she's asked to work on a project that could elevate her for promotion.

But Tyler Hynes stars as her more seasoned co-worker, a man with a lot on his mind, also vying for promotion. Collaboration isn't on Aidan's mind, but he's got no choice but to work with Jessica to get his coveted job.

But, it's Christmas, and working together is bound to create some sparks! We have an interview with Hynes that will post tomorrow, so get to know him a little better before the movie.

9/8c Roadkill (PBS)

Calling Dr. House!!

Ambition knows no bounds, nor does corruption in an all-new political thriller starring Hugh Laurie as Peter Laurence, a self-made man who has risen to the heights of the British government.

My beloved TV Fanatics seem to have lost sight of PBS since Downton Abbey left the air, but don't allow great programming like this pass you by.

9/8c The Undoing (HBO)

Grace will continue her search for Jonathan, while her mind begins to unravel what she knows and what might be true as she can't find her husband.

For what reason could Jonathan possibly ditch his wife and son without a word?

This mystery is just getting started, and everybody is under suspicion in Elena's murder.

Check out the trailer for the remainder of The Undoing Season 1 (its only season), and get ready for a wild ride!

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Wondering what happened to John Dories after Ginny split all of the characters up?

If so, then this is the episode for you.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 has been a return to form for the series, and this week’s episode is possibly the best episode to date.

Excited now?

10/9c Holly and Ivy (HMM)

Holly and Ivy merges Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars as Janel Parrish and Marisol Nichols star in Holly and Ivy.

When Melody’s neighbor, Nina (Nichols), learns that her illness has returned, Melody (Parrish) promises to keep Nina’s kids, Holly & Ivy together.

As a former foster child, Melody takes this responsibility seriously. But unless Melody is able to create a bedroom for the girls in her newly acquired fixer-upper, the state will be forced to place the children in more “appropriate” accommodations.

When her role as a volunteer librarian dissolves, Melody worries that she’s not going to be able to make all the renovations in time. But luckily, it’s almost Christmas and her neighbors are ready to help in the most magical ways, including charming contractor, Adam.

This one sounds like it could be a tearjerker!! Jeremy Jordan, Sadie Colman,a nd Piper Rubio also star.

Monday, November 2

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

After a long hiatus, the series is back, and the gang are struggling to cope with the loss of Melendez.

They don’t get long to grieve because COVID-19 hits, and the world as they know it changes.

Meanwhile, a new group of residents arrive and are forced to face up to the ever-changing world.

10/9c We Are Who We Are (HBO)

It’s the end of the line for Fraser and Caitlin as this HBO miniseries concludes.

Many things are still up in the air, with Sarah forced to make a devastating decision about the future of an enemy.

Who exited the base for good?

Thursday, November 5

Riveria (Sundance Now)

A year has passed since the explosive finale of the last season and Georgina (Julia Stiles) has abandoned the cursed Riviera, leaving all its devastation and damage behind to start a new life.

Now a rising star in international art restitution, she has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland, traveling the globe with a charming and charismatic new ally, Gabriel Hirsch (Rupert Graves).

They'll attempt to unravel a gilded conspiracy involving stolen artworks that will take them from Venice to Saint-Tropez to Argentina in this new season.

Seems like a bit of a reset! Check out the trailer now.

8/7c Supernatural (The CW)

We're winding down on this beloved show, and Supernatural star, Richard Speight, directs this episode, titled "Despair."

With the plan in full motion, Sam, Dean, Cass, and Jack fight for the good of the common goal.

Jack fights? That must mean we will not see him burn up from the inside, which was looking like a real possibility at the end of Supernatural Season 15 Episode 17.

We all want a happy ending for this team, no matter the mistakes they've made in the past. Check out a preview now!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.