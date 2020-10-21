YOU Casts Animal Kingdom Grad Scott Speedman

The cast of YOU Season 3 is starting to take shape.

Per Deadline, Scott Speedman is the latest addition to the Netflix thriller's third season, slated to debut in 2021.

The actor is set to play Matthew, a" successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He’s reserved, at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath."

Speedman is the latest addition to the cast after it was announced that Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant have landed roles in the new season.

Speedman, best known for his role on Felicity, recently starred on TNT's Animal Kingdom for two years, playing the fan-favorite character of Baz Blackwell.

If you watch Animal Kingdom online, you know how that panned out, but the show is still a hoot.

He also had a small role on ABC's Grey's Anatomy as a potential love interest for Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey.

Even though the role only spanned one episode, fans have continued to ask for his return to the medical drama.

YOU Season 3 was ordered by Netflix last year, shortly after it was announced that the second season was another huge hit for the streamer.

It will be toplined by Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, with their characters moving to Suburban Los Angeles and having to contend with a lot of new faces.

If you watch YOU online, you know the mere thought of L.A. repulsed Joe, but he's been forced to move after learning that the object of his affection, Love (Pedretti), is pregnant with his child.

Still, Joe appeared to have moved on from Love in the final episode of the season, peering through the fence at his female neighbor.

Grant is on board as Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.

VanWinkle is playing the wealthy and popular Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle.

What are your thoughts on this latest casting scoop?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.